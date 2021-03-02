Ellen DeGeneres puts her newly purchased Beverly Hills mansion on sale

Ellen DeGeneres has decided to sell out her Beverly Hills mansion she had bought from none other than Adam Levine.

The famous Talks show host bought the estate from the Maroon 5 frontman back in 2019. It's a 2-story monster of a property ... covering about 10,000 square feet and fully loaded.

The spacious home has a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen, a sunken tennis court, a built-in bar in the dining room, an indoor gym, a spa and a completely separate guest house.

Ellen and Portia De Rossi snapped up the crib from her good friend Adam Levine for a cool $45 million ... and is now listing it for a whopping $53.5 million. If she gets her asking price, that's almost a $10 million profit in just two years!

Ellen and her wife Portia, who own several homes, are looking for a big profit from their latest real estate investment. It's unclear if they're looking to buy again in the area.