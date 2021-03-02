LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan's achievements have been powered by First Lady Bushra Bibi, who said Monday "behind every successful man, there's his wife" when asked about her contributions to her husband's political milestones.



Speaking to the media during a visit to a Panahgah near the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh, Bushra Bibi said seeing the Lahore shelter "this time ... made me very happy".

When a reporter asked about her contribution as the "woman behind Imran Khan's successes", she said: "Behind every successful man, there's his wife, right? Isn't that right? Then?"



Accompanied by her close friend, Farhat Shehzadi, also known as Farah Khan, the First Lady inspected the facilities at the shelter and inquired about accommodation from the residents. She also checked the quality of food by having some of it herself.

Geo News/via The News

Bushra Bibi asked the Panahgah's residents about their problems and assured them of immediate solutions. She directed relevant individuals to ensure further improvement in the shelter arrangements, accommodation, and facilities.

The residents expressed gratitude to the First Lady for taking a personal interest in resolving the problems. They told her that they earlier used to spend nights on sidewalks but "now sleep peacefully here and also get food".

"The shelter has a home-like atmosphere," the Panahgah's residents said, terming the effort as an "exemplary" one by the PTI government.

Geo News/via The News

Later, in her comments to the media, Bushra Bibi said the PTI government "has given shelter to people sleeping under the open sky" but clarified that it was "not a favour to them but their right".

"Funds will be provided on a priority basis for the necessary repairs to shelter buildings," she added, noting that all kinds of resources were available to tackle the issue.

"God has ordered [humans] to be merciful," Bushra Bibi said, adding that taking special care of people living in the Panahgah shelters was "a responsibility, a duty, and a virtue".



"Serving the humanity pleases both the Creator and the creatures," she added.