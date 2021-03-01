Gillani writes letter to PM Imran Khan, seeks his vote in Senate election

Former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani (L) and PM Imran Khan (R). Photo: File

Gillani writes letter to all lawmakers seeking their votes in Senate elections

PPP leader sends letter to PM Imran Khan as well

Senate elections will be held on March 3



PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani wants to secure Prime Minister Imran Khan's vote in the upcoming Senate elections.

According to Geo News, the former prime minister has written a letter to all members of the National Assembly, seeking their votes for the upcoming Senate elections where he is contesting as a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).



The same letter was also sent to the prime minister, who has lashed out at the PDM and accused Opposition parties of seeking a secret ballot in the Senate elections in hopes to bribe lawmakers.



PDM's Gillani is going up against the PTI's Abdul Hafeez Shaikh for the Islamabad seat for the Senate.



In his letter, the PPP leader urged lawmakers keep in mind his character and politics over the past couple of years.



He stressed on the importance of the Senate elections and the votes, saying that they would have consequences on the country for a long time to come.



Before the Senate polls, the PDM had announced that the alliance was on one page concerning the nomination of Gillani as its candidate from Islamabad.

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had offered full support to PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for Gilani.

Gillani has been actively campaigning to win the upcoming election. Earlier, he contacted the chief of BNP (Mengal) Sardar Akhtar Mengal to discuss the current political situation of the country.

The PPP and other political parties have expressed confidence that the government will lose the upcoming Senate elections with PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari going so far as to say that PM Imran Khan will no longer remain prime minister after the elections.



PTI looks to bolster support

The government, on the other hand, has levelled accusations at the Opposition, accusing it of seeking to buy votes for the upper house. The PTI, on the other hand, has also held meetings with ally parties to bolster support for its candidates in the upcoming Senate election.

The PTI had last week sent a high-powered delegation to meet with leaders of its allies Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The meeting was held in a bid to win maximum seats in the upcoming Senate polls in Sindh.

Leaders of the three political parties, which are also coalition partners in the federal government and part of the combined opposition in the Sindh Assembly, agreed to jointly take part in the March 3 Senate elections and mulled several strategies for the distribution of tickets for five seats of the Upper House of Parliament, including three general, and one each reserved for technocrats and women, The News reported.

They also discussed the steps to curb horse-trading in the Senate polls. The PTI delegation comprised three federal ministers Asad Umar, Dr Hafeez Shaikh, Muhammad Mian Soomro and former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi.