COAS, British high commissioner talk regional security, Afghan peace process in GHQ meeting

Handout/via The News

RAWALPINDI: The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner, called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today, according to a statement issued Monday by the military's media wing.

The COAS and Dr Turner spoke about various "matters of mutual interest", the statement added.

The ISPR added that the two also discussed "overall regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process".

COAS visits Rawalpindi's logistics installations

Earlier in the day, the COAS also visited the logistics installations and workshop in Rawalpindi. He inspected the workshop's various facilities and infrastructures, which handles the Pakistan Army's extensive transport special items.

He was briefed about the facilities being prepared, upgrade of the vehicles, as well as the upgradation and improvement issues at the logistics installations and workshop facilities, the statement added.

Gen Bawja appreciated the performance and commitment of the workshop staff. He was received by Chief of the Logistics Staff Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi upon his arrival at the Rawalpindi facility.