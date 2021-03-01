AJK's Mirpur goes under one-week coronavirus lockdown

File image of workers wearing face mask standing outside cardiology OPD

Given the surge in coronavirus cases, a lockdown has been imposed in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir for one week starting today (Monday).

According to Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Badar Munir, all educational institutions and public transport will remain closed for two weeks.

In addition, marriage halls and public gatherings have been banned for one month, he said, adding that medical stores, hospitals and petrol pumps will remain open in the city.

However, meat, vegetable, fruit and other businesses will be open only on Tuesdays and Fridays.