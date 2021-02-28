Protest against JUI-F leader's assassination ends after negotiations in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Following negotiations with the authorities, protests against the killing of three people, including a local leader of the JUI-F in the federal capital's Bara Kahu locality were called off.



The JUI-F's workers, as well as the families of the slain, staged sit-ins and demonstrations at Bara Kahu's Athal Chowk, with protesters blocking the Murree Road that resulted in severe traffic jams and long queues of stranded vehicles.

Qari Karamatur Rahman, a local JUI-P leader, said the victim was an active party member but the FIR of the incident had not been registered yet.

He lamented that the incident was proof of the abysmal performance of the government and the administration.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqat and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for operations hold the successful negotiations with the protesters.

Apologising for the inconvenience caused, Shafqat said on Twitter: "Murree Road has been reopened to traffic after talks with the administration and police."

The JUI-F leader's son, brother, and student were killed in a firing incident in Islamabad's Bara Kahu on Saturday. According to police, two of the dead were identified as Ikramullah and Samiullah while the third was a student.



Following the development, protesters dispersed from the Bara Kahu locality and took the bodies of the slain with them.



However, they warned that they would not bury the deceased until the killers were arrested.

"If the culprits are not arrested, we will hold a protest again," they said.

As the protest died down, the Athal Chowk portion of the Murree Road (N-75) was reopened for traffic.