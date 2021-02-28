close
Sun Feb 28, 2021
February 28, 2021

PM Imran Khan to launch tourist project Al-Beruni Radius in Jhelum today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Al-Beruni Radius, a tourism project in Jhelum.

ISLAMABAD: Aiming at the revival of Pakistan's heritage, Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Al-Beruni Radius, a tourism project in Jhelum today.

 The historical Nandana Fort is located in Tehsil Pind Dadan Khan of district Jhelum.

According to PM's office, the prime minister is keen on the preservation and conservation of the site, aimed at converting it into an international tourism site.

The site's archeological significance dates back to the 11th century when famous scholar Abu Rehan Al-Beruni during his stay quantified the circumference of the Earth.

Al-Beruni later wrote a famous book about the region and mentioned Nandana as a great center of learning.

