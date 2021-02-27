Hamza Shahbaz released from Kot Lakhpat Jail after 20 months

PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz's car swarmed by party workers. Photo: PML-N Twitter

LAHORE: PML-N's Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, was released on bail after spending 20 months in jail in relation to a money laundering investigation.

The PML-N leader was released after the accountability court issued his release orders and dispatched them to Kot Lakhpat Jail. The Punjab lawmakers was welcomed by PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz outside the jail's premises when he came out.

The PML-N had prepared well in advance for the party leader's release as 12 different camps have been set up across Lahore to welcome him.

Arrangements were made to welcome the PML-N leader from Kot Lakhpat Jail and bring him back to his residence in the form of a rally. PML-N workers carrying drums and showering rose petals danced and celebrated for hours outside the jail in anticipation of his release.

LHC grants Hamza Shahbaz bail in money laundering case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Hamza in the money laundering case after a two-member bench of the court heard his bail plea.

Special Prosecutor Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari appeared on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau, while Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez appeared on behalf of Hamza.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court had granted bail to Hamza and ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs10 million each.

On June 11, 2019, NAB had arrested Hamza after the LHC rejected his interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

According to NAB, the PML-N leader made five companies from 2006 to 2009 and did business of more than Rs19 billion.

On November 11, 2020, Hamza and his father Shahbaz Sharif were indicted in a money laundering reference by an accountability court.