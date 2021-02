'Work together or come have more tea': Asad Umar takes a dig at India

NCOC chief Asad Umar speaks during a press conference. Photo: AFP

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday took a dig at India, urging the country to either work collaboratively or "come have more team".



The sentence refers to IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who after being captured by the Pakistan Army when his plane was shot down by the PAF two years ago, was offered tea.



His phrase "the tea is fantastic" went viral across both countries, with Pakistanis using it as ammo to remind India what may transpire if it dared commit a misadventure.



The federal minister took to Twitter to pay tribute to the armed forces and also, ended up giving India a dire warning in the end.

"Two years ago, we showed the world that Pakistan is capable of defending itself against an aggressor many times bigger & with greater resources. We want peace but will not be dictated to," Umar tweeted.

He concluded the tweet in the end with a "tea invitation" to India, if it continued hostilities.



Pakistan shoots down two Indian aircraft

Two years ago on February 27, then Pakistani military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor had confirmed that two fighter jets of the IAF had been shot down after they crossed the LoC and into the Pakistani airspace.

"One of the aircraft fell inside AJK while other fell inside IoK," he had added.

The swift response from Pakistan came a day after IAF jets intruded into Pakistani territory and dropped their payload, fleeing as the PAF jets scrambled.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had said, "Two Indian jets entered Pakistani airspace and the PAF faced them. The two planes were shot down — one fell in our space and the other on their side."

The DG ISPR had stressed, "Pakistan's armed forces have capability, will, resolve and nation’s support. But because we are a responsible state and want peace, we decided first of all that we won’t take any military targets."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had congratulated the nation on its two-year anniversary of the response to the Indian attack.