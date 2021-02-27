February 27: Check out PAF's latest song 'Sadaa-e-Pakistan'

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday released its latest song "Sadaa-e-Pakistan" to mark the two-year anniversary since its brought down two Indian fighter aircraft on February 27, 2019.



The song has been sung by the famous Ali Hamza and is accompanied by a music video as well, directed by Zohaib Kazi.



"Sadaa-e-Pakistan" features impressive visuals of Pakistani pilots flying fighters jets across the skies, on the alert for any sign of enemy activity.

Visuals of the crashe MiG-21 Bison Indian fighter jet that was brought down can also be seen in the video, as Ali Hamza sings the melodious song.

The famous footage of Abhinandan Varthaman being escorted across the Wagah border has also been incldued in the music video of the song.



Pakistan shoots down two Indian aircraft

Two years ago on February 27, then Pakistani military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor had confirmed that two fighter jets of the IAF had been shot down after they crossed the LoC and came inside the Pakistani airspace..

"One of the aircraft fell inside AJK while other fell inside IoK," he had added.

The swift response from Pakistan came a day after IAF jets intruded into Pakistani territory and dropped their payload, fleeing as the PAF jets scrambled.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had said, "Two Indian jets entered Pakistani airspace and the PAF faced them. The two planes were shot down — one fell in our space and the other on their side."

The DG ISPR had stressed, "Pakistan's armed forces have capability, will, resolve and nation’s support. But because we are a responsible state and want peace, we decided first of all that we won’t take any military targets."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had congratulated the nation on its two-year anniversary of the response to the Indian attack.

In his tweet, the prime minister lashed out at the Indian move, describing it as an "illegal, reckless military adventure".