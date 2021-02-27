PPP's Palwasha Khan says her house in Karachi was attacked on Friday

KARACHI: PPP's Senate election candidate Palwasha Khan on Saturday said that her Karachi resident was attacked by five "goons" who felt threatened by her move to contest the upcoming polls.



Taking to Twitter Palwasha vowed not to give in to the intimidation tactics.



"This is too small a tactic to scare me out of the fight, I won't give up Inshallah," she tweeted.



Palwasha had shared more details of the attack last night, claiming that her house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar was attacked by five persons who also threatened her family members.



According to her, the attackers asked for Palwasha and told her family members to bring her out of the house.

The PPP leader said that she had filed a complaint at a police station and also informed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.



Palwasha is currently serving as the deputy information secretary of the PPP. She has been nominated as the PPP's candidate for the upcoming Senate election alongside other women leaders from the party, which include Khairunisa Mughal and Rukhsana Shah.