PM Imran Khan appreciates restoration of ceasefire with India

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the initiative to restore the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan.

However, the prime minister reminded New Delhi that the onus of creating an 'enabling' environment between the two countries rests with India.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran congratulated the nation on the second anniversary of Pakistan's response to the Balakot airstrike, when the PAF shot down two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

Recalling the event that took place two years ago, and brought the two nations to the brink of war, PM Imran condemned India's " illegal, reckless military adventure of airstrikes against Pakistan".

"I congratulate the entire nation & salute our Armed Forces on the 2nd Anniversary of our response to India's illegal, reckless military adventure of airstrikes against Pakistan. As a proud & confident nation, we responded with determined resolve at a time & place of our choosing," he tweeted.

After Abhinandan's capture, PM Imran had announced that the IAF pilot will be released on India. The premier had termed it as a "peace gesture" after the hostilities.



In another tweet, the prime minister praised Pakistan's decision to return Abhinandan to India, adding that it demonstrated "Pakistan’s responsible behaviour in the face of India's irresponsible military brinkmanship".

"We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue," he tweeted.

However, he reminded India and the world that it was up to New Delhi to work towards normalisation of relations between the two countries by honouring the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC).



Indian, Pakistani armies agree to enforce ceasefire agreement



The director-generals of military operations of India and Pakistan reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a "free, frank and cordial atmosphere," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement a couple of days ago.

The two DGs of military operations had made hotline contact in the interest of achieving "mutually beneficial and sustainable peace", a statement by the ISPR had said.

It said they had agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb peace and lead to violence.

Both sides had agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LOC and all other sectors, which had taken effect from midnight 24/25 February 21.

It was reiterated by Pakistan and India that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilised to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding.

Contact between the two military officials came at a time when several of cases of LoC violations by India have been reported by the Pakistan Army.