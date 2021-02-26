PM Imran Khan's sons pose for photo after Friday prayers in Kenya

Picture of PM Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith's sons Sulaiman Isa Khan (L) and Kasim Khan (R). Photo: Instagram/imrankhan.pti.

Following his picture-posting ritual on Instagram, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday shared a rare snapshot of his sons, Kasim Khan and Sulaiman Isa Khan.

According to the caption, the snap was captured right after Friday prayers in Lamu, Kenya.

In the pic, Kasim and Sulaiman could be seen standing next to a Kenyan man. All three of them could be seen dressed up in a traditional thobe and caps that Muslim men in Arab and African countries traditionally wear for prayers.





The premier, however, did not provide other details of the picture, such as when it was captured or what the boys were doing in Kenya.

Within two hours of posting, the picture racked up close to 90,000 likes and over 1,200 comments in which PM Khan's supporters and most ardent admirers praised the young boys for adopting their father's religion.

"Masha Allah, so good to see that they are following the teachings of Islam," wrote one user.

"God bless your sons, they are beautiful!" wrote another.