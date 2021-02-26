Mardan's daredevil detained over 'reckless' stunts while driving

Jawad Ahmed alias Ladoo Khan went viral for doing push-ups on a moving car, with one hand on the driver's door and the other on the roof.

MARDAN: A daredevil in the city's Par Hoti village has been detained over "reckless" stunts — including doing push-ups on a moving car — while driving on a main road, police confirmed on Friday.

A traffic police warden arrested the negligent and careless "taxi driver" identified as Jawad Ahmed alias Ladoo Khan, Mardan Police said Friday on Twitter, adding that a case was registered against the individual at the Par Hoti police station.

According to Mardan Police, the man was arrested after performing push-ups while driving a car, having his mindboggling stunts filmed, and uploading the video clips on social media.



Shared by Twitter user @sabeehfasihi, the video shows a group of men in a moving white Toyota Corolla, sitting on the car's windows and cheering on the driver as he does push-ups with one hand on the open driver's door and the other on the roof.



The swift action to arrest Ladoo Khan came under the orders of Mardan District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah, who had directed the in-charge of the traffic warden police, Inspector Amjad Khan, to arrest the suspect.



"Police have also seized the car," Mardan Police added.

Police vow to deal with violators of traffic rules

Inspector Khan said on the occasion that no one is allowed to violate traffic rules and similar action would be taken against any violators.

Those who violate traffic rules would be dealt with an iron hand, a local media outlet quoted the in-charge of Mardan Traffic Police, Inspector Amjad Khan, as saying.

It remained unclear why the man was motivated to perform the push-ups on a moving car, if it was a dare or stunt, and whether the man was formally charged.