Senate polls: ECP rolls out code of conduct for smooth voting process

ISLAMABAD: In order to ensure a smooth voting process for the upcoming Senate poll, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a code of conduct for political parties, candidates, election agents, and polling agents on Friday.

"The political parties, candidates, voters, and election agents shall not propagate any opinion, or act in any manner prejudicial to the glory of Islam and ideology of Pakistan, or sovereignty, integrity or security of Pakistan, or morality or public order, or the integrity or independence of the Parliament, the judiciary of Pakistan, or which defames or brings into ridicule of the Parliament, judiciary or the Armed Forces of Pakistan," read the notification.



It said that the political parties, candidates, voters, and election agents will not indulge in any kind of corrupt or illegal practices as defined in chapter-X of the Elections Act 2017.

As per the Code of Conduct, the political parties, candidates, voters, and election agents will abide by all directions and instructions issued by the commission from time to time.

The commission has strictly prohibited usage of mobile phones or any other electronic device or gadget to take photographs of the marked ballot paper.

Moreover, President and Governors of the Provinces shall not take part in election campaigns relating to the Senate polls or in any manner use their offices in connection with the campaigns.

The commission said that a candidate shall not open an exclusive account with any branch of a scheduled bank before the date fixed for scrutiny of nomination papers and maintain a register of receipts and expenditures.

Parties are contesting for 48 seats that will be up for grabs on March 3.



These include two seats for Islamabad, 11 from Punjab, 11 from Sindh, 12 from KP, and 12 from Balochistan are up for grabs.



