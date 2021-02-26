Four senators have been summoned for an inquiry by the government committee investigating the scandal whereby a video of PTI members allegedly receiving large sums of money ahead of the 2018 Senate polls went viral on social media.



Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, who is one of the committee members, has issued a notification in this regard and summoned Senators Dilawar Khan, Rubina Khalid, Behramand Tangi and Mushtaq Ahmed.

The notice has asked that the four senators either appear in person before the committee on March 2 at 5pm, or provide a written response.

After a video surfaced earlier this month of PTI lawmakers allegedly receiving the saide bribes, Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted a committee to probe the matter.

The committee comprises Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Adviser to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

The three members will conduct a detailed probe into the events that transpired and submit a report to the premier containing recommendations next month.

The video scandal

Following the 2018 Senate elections, 20 PTI members were dismissed from the party after reports of them "selling their votes" surfaced.

Former PTI members Zahid Durrani and Obaid Mayar, who are visible in the video, were among those to have been dismissed at the time.

KP Minister for Law Sultan Muhammad — who was part of the Qaumi Watan Party in 2017 but joined PTI prior to the 2018 general elections — was also asked to resign this month after he was seen in the video.

Durrani and Mayar have alleged that the money was distributed by the KP government in the presence of Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Fawad Chaudhry, who is a part of the probe committee, later said that Khattak and Qaiser are not being probed. "The PTI leaders will not be probed on the basis of allegations levelled by those who sold their conscience as their accusations are not worthy," the federal minister said, adding that the committee would investigate as to who the beneficiary of this illegal activity was and who lost in the game.