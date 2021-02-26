'Soye huay hain ap sab': Watch PM Imran Khan's interesting reaction at an event

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan was disappointed recently when his aides and other audience members did not clap at an important announcement.



The prime minister was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Central Business District in Lahore on Friday when he spoke about the estimated revenue which the project will earn for Pakistan.



To his disappointment, no one clapped.

"According to the estimates, Rs6,000bn in wealth will be generated," said the prime minister. "Rs6,000bn. I think all of you in front of me had a late night [yesterday] because you all seem asleep to me since no one clapped at the announcement that Rs6,000bn will be generated here," he added.

"Aleem Khan you should especially be knowing about these things since you are a businessman," he added.