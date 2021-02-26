Asif Ali Zardari confident PPP will form majority in Senate

File photo of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

KARACHI: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed his confidence that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will form the majority in the Senate after the upcoming polls are over.



Addressing the PPP members of the Sindh Assembly and Senate nominees, the former president said: "PPP's elected MPs are my strength. I am proud of my party members, the incumbent government has to go."

He was speaking on the occasion of a dinner party hosted by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in honour of the party's members of the Sindh Assembly.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani were present on the occasion as well.

Meanwhile, newly-wed Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, Mehmood Chaudhry, and Asifa Bhutto-Zardari also met party members during the dinner.



As per sources, other provincial ministers, members of the Sindh Assembly, and Senate election nominees were also present.



Sources further added that PPP MPA Ali Nawaz Mehr, the younger brother of GDA leader Ali Gohar Mehr, also attended the event.