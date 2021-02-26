Fawad Chaudhry says PM Imran Khan 'changed country's fate within 2 years'

The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has "changed the fate of Pakistan within two years," adding that the Opposition calling PM Imran Khan "incompetent" and a "puppet of the army" are "frivolous arguments".

"It is common for all Opposition [parties] to take such [irrational] stances," he said, according to an article by Geo.tv.



Appreciating the timely measures that the Pakistan government too to control the spread of coronavirus, Chaudhry said that Pakistan achieved what other nations could not have imagined doing.

He said that the country fought against the pandemic and came out successful, adding that speculations that the prime minister had refused to impose a lockdown and "only did so when the army intervened" are wrong.

"It is the prime minister who takes decisions for the country, and the army agrees with those decisions," Chaudhry said.

Appreciating the PTI-led government, Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan stopped seeing corruption scandals at the top levels of the government after a long time.

He also shed light on the issue of missing persons and claimed that the number of missing persons will be "reduced to zero in the next six months".

"We will also take actions against those responsible for abducting the missing persons," he said.

The minister also said that Pakistan does not have any problems when it comes to freedom of speech.