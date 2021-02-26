Gulshan-e-Hadeed rape victim reveals new details during court hearing

Image for representation — File

KARACHI: The 17-year-old rape victim from Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of the city on Thursday appeared before the court and revealed some new details related to the case, adding that she earlier did not provide more information due to mental stress and trauma.

As reported by Geo.tv, the victim, in her newly-recorded statement before the court, the victim said that a few months ago, she went for an outing with her friend, adding that the friend had also invited three or four boys to join them.

A few days later, one of the boys [...] started calling her and threatening her to leak her pictures and videos," said the victim.

In the statement, the victim said that on February 9, the main suspect allegedly invited the victim to his place and promised to marry her. She said that he had raped her several times and also refused to marry her while also threatening to destroy her family if she spoke against him.

Moreover, the 17-year-old said that the suspect's accomplices had been "blackmailing" her as well.

A case in this regard has been registered at the Steel Town Police Station.

According to the first information report (FIR) initially filed by the victim's father with Malir Police, the victim had left her house to go to college on February 9, 2021. But when she did not return home by 1pm, her family got worried and started searching for her.

A day later, the victim's father received a call from a Defence Housing Authority (DHA) police station, informing him that his daughter had been found in DHA.

Police had added that the girl was immediately rushed to the hospital where she later narrated the incident, saying that "three men abducted her and later gang-raped her".

Police arrest main suspect, three accomplices

Malir Police told Geo News that the main suspect, along with three of his accomplices, had been arrested in connection with the incident shortly after the incident and an investigation was underway.

Police added that the arrested suspects were interrogated, adding that a medico-legal examination of the suspects was also carried out.