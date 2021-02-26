Prince Charles shares new video message for royal fans

Prince Charles on Thursday urged the global community to rethink the world economy "for the benefit of nature, people and planet".

The Prince shared the message in a video shared on the official Twitter account of 'The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall".

"The Prince of Wales on how we now have the opportunity to rethink our world economy for the benefit of nature, people and planet," read the caption accompanying the video.

The son of Queen Elizabeth and the future King of the UK recorded the video message as part of the "Sustainable Markets Initiative.

