close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 26, 2021

Prince Charles shares new video message for royal fans

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 26, 2021

Prince Charles on Thursday urged the global community to rethink the world economy "for the benefit of nature, people and planet".

The Prince shared the message in a video shared on the official Twitter account of 'The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall".

"The Prince of Wales on how we now have the opportunity to rethink our world economy for the benefit of nature, people and planet," read the caption accompanying the video.

The son of Queen Elizabeth and the future King of the UK recorded the video message as part of the "Sustainable Markets Initiative.

Latest News

More From Entertainment