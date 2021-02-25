close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
February 25, 2021

Students flood Twitter with Shafqat Mahmood's memes as minister directs schools to open 5 days a week

Thu, Feb 25, 2021
Memes of Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood.

KARACHI: The announcement  of reopening of schools for five days a week  by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has  sparked yet another meme storm on the internet.

The minister, perhaps the most closely-followed individual on Pakistani Twitter due to the school lockdowns enforced by the government owing to the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday signaled a return to normal after almost a year of closures or sketchy operations.

Following the announcement, the Shafqat Mahmood Twitter fan club responded with what it does best: hilarious memes.

Here's what students are saying over the latest announcement:  

In a statement issued on Twitter, the federal education minister said that all schools will go back to regular 5-day classes from Monday, March 1.

“Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28,” he added.

The minister said that the announcement will be applicable to all education institutes.

Students who keep a keen eye on Mahmood's Twitter account have frequently followed his announcements with hilarious and often overblown reaction memes.

They built him up as their hero when he announced school closures, and are now calling him out for his 'betrayal' after he's made clear it's time for students to get back to their studies. 


