Shafqat Mehmood’s important announce regarding regular classes

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday made an important announcement regarding the resumption of regular classes at schools.

Taking to Twitter, the education minister announced that all schools will go back to regular 5 day classes from Monday March 1.

“Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28,” he added.

Shafqat Mehmood said that the announcement applies to every educational institution in the designated cities where restrictions had been imposed.

“Allah SWTs infinite mercy that we are returning to normal.”