close
Thu Feb 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
February 25, 2021

Shafqat Mehmood’s important announce regarding regular classes

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 25, 2021
Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday made an important announcement regarding the resumption of regular classes at schools.

Taking to Twitter, the education minister announced that  all schools will go back to regular 5 day classes from Monday March 1.

“Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28,” he added.

Shafqat Mehmood said that the announcement applies to every educational institution in the designated cities where restrictions had been imposed.

“Allah SWTs infinite mercy that we are returning to normal.”

Latest News

More From Pakistan