KU announces schedule for MA, BA, and BCom registration

KARACHI: The University of Karachi issued a schedule for registration to the Master of Arts (MA), double MA, Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) programmes, as well as the improvement of division for BA, BCom and BSc programmes on Wednesday.

According to the Controller of Examinations at the University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, the varsity has also announced the submission schedule of examination forms and the fee of BA (Pass) (Regular) Part-I, II and both parts Annual Examinations 2020 and BCom Part-I, II, both parts and improvement of division (External) Annual Examinations 2020.

Per a statement issued in this regard, students who graduated in 2018 or earlier could submit their registration forms for MA, double MA, and improvement of grades until March 11, 2021.

Dr Hussain mentioned that students would pay a fee of Rs4,100, whereas registration forms are available at the campus branches of the National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank Limited, Muslim Commercial Bank, Habib Bank Limited, Sindh Bank, and Bank Alfalah against the payment of Rs100.

He added that the registration forms would be submitted at the Registration Unit (External) Counter Number 3, located at the Silver Jubilee Gate. The change of subject would be allowed with a prescribed fee of Rs1,500.

Meanwhile, the submission of registration forms of (External) BA and BCom, and improvement of division (BA, BCom, and BSc) is accepted until March 11, 2021, against payment of Rs4,500.

As per the notification issued, students would pay Rs1,500 for the change of subject whereas they would be fined Rs2, 000 for unauthorised change of subject while the change of faculty would be allowed against the payment of Rs1,500.

Dr Zafar said that the application for change of subject and change of faculty would be accepted after the date announced by the University of Karachi.

He also mentioned that the registration forms would be available at the NBP, UBL, HBL, Sindh Bank and Bank Alfalah campus branches against payment of Rs100. The candidates who have passed intermediate in the year 2019 or earlier are eligible to submit the registration forms.

Furthermore, he further said that the examination forms and fee of BA (Pass) Part-I, II and both parts (Regular) Annual Examinations 2020 (without late fee) would be accepted at their respective colleges till March 05, 2021.

He added that an online fee submission option is available to students as well. The examination forms are available at NBP, UBL, HBL, Sindh Bank and Bank Alfalah Karachi University Campus branches on payment of Rs100.

Students are directed to attach a fee payment voucher along with the relevant documents that should be filled through their respective colleges.

The students of BA (Pass) Part or II would pay fees of Rs5,000 and students of BA (Pass) both parts would pay Rs9,700.

Dr Syed Zafar said that candidates who were enrolled in 2014 or earlier could appear in the exams by paying Rs3,000 as a fine in addition to the normal examination fee. Such students would be required to appear in the exams as per the existing syllabus.

Moreover, he mentioned that KU is accepting the examination forms and the fees of BCom Part-I, II, bother parts and improvement of division (External) Annual Examinations 2020 till March 05, 2021.

The students of BCom Part-I or II would pay fees of Rs6,050, while students of both parts would submit fees of Rs10,200. Candidates who were registered in 2014 or earlier and would like to appear in the papers are directed to pay Rs3,000 as a fine in addition to the normal fees.

He added that students could submit their examination forms along with the paid fee voucher and relevant documents at the Counter Number 01, (External) Unit situated at the Silver Jubilee Gate. The examination forms would be available at the campus branches of NBP, UBL, Sindh bank Limited and Bank Alfalah against the payment of Rs100.