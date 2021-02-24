PM Imran Khan meets Sri Lankan cricket greats during official visit

A photograph of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: During his visit to Sri Lanka, PM Imran Khan announced that he met some of the country's cricket greats who played against him on Wednesday.



The prime minister took to Twitter to announce that he had met the Sri Lankan cricket icons when he inaugurated the country's High Performance Sports Complex.

"I inaugurated Sri Lanka's High Performance Sports Complex. It was great to meet the Sri Lankan cricket greats invited on the occasion who had played against me," he tweeted.



PM Imran Khan also met the Sri Lankan president on the occasion. He tweeted that it was great to meet and discuss poverty alleviation with Gotabaya Rajapaksa.



"We also exchanged views on how to give farmers more for their produce & get cheaper food & fruits to the population by using technology to eliminate middle men. We also discussed other dimensions of our extensive ties to strengthen political & trade ties for our mutual benefit," he added.



The Pakistani premier is the first head of state to visit Sri Lanka after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Rajapaksa assumed office last year, indicating the importance both countries attach to their important relationship, an official handout said.

PM Imran Khan is undertaking the two-day official visit to the island nation on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior officials.

A day earlier, PM Imran also met his Sri Lankan counterpart, Mahinda Rajapaksa in a one-on-one meeting and discussed issues of bilateral and regional importance.