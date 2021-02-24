NA-75 by-polls: Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri fined for violating code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has imposed a fine of Rs30,000 on Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri for violating the code of conduct in the NA-75 Daska by-elections.



The ECP challan says Suri had participated in the NA-75 by-election campaign when he came to Daska on February 11, Geo News reported.



The code of conduct under the Election Act of 2017 bars public office holders from taking part in election drives in any manner whatsoever.



There were severe irregularities reported in the by-polls. Two people were killed and several injured as violence broke out during the elections held in the Daska tehsil last week.

Clashes occurred between workers of the PTI and PML-N across the constituency and at the Gondola polling station, the situation escalated to a point where shots were fired. Eight people were injured of which two later succumbed to their injuries.

The Election Commission has withheld the results and ordered an inquiry into the disappearance of 20 presiding officers in the Daska by-election.