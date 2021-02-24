PM Imran Khan meets Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Prime Minister Imran Khan had a one-on-one with Sri Lankan, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

During his two-day visit to Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday had a one-on-one meeting with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting, Radio Pakistan reported.

On Tuesday, PM Imran also met his Sri Lankan counterpart, Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed issues of bilateral and regional importance.



The premier is undertaking the visit to the island nation on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart.

He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Federal Cabinet and senior officials.



PM Imran is the first head of state to visit Sri Lanka after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Rajapaksa assumed office last year, indicating the importance both countries attach to their important relationship, an official handout said.