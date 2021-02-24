Pakistan to give 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students in top medical schools: FM Qureshi

Pakistan has decided to award scholarships to 100 students from Sri Lanka in top medical institutes of the country, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says.



The foreign minister said this during his trip to Sri Lanka. He had earlier announced his arrival at Colombo on Twitter.

Qureshi also spoke about defence and security cooperation between the two countries, saying that an end to the menace of terrorism is of equal importance to both Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka a credit line of $15 million in this regard, he said.

The Sri Lankan foreign minister had said that Imran Khan's visit will help strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation.

Qureshi said Pakistan is standing side by side with Sri Lanka as a partner for the development of human resources, security cooperation, fighting terrorism, development and prosperity.

Pakistan has transformed its geo-political priorities into geo-economic priorities, the FM said, adding that views were exchanged on enhancement of bilateral trade and investment with Sri Lanka.