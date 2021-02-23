SAPM Yar Mohammad Rind says he is never consulted on important matters

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Yar Mohammad Rind on Tuesday complained that he was being left out of important matters and discussions.



Speaking to Geo News, Rind complained that despite being a member of the cabinet, he had been unable to meet PM Imran Khan for a couple of years now.



"Balochistan is being unjustly treated when it comes to the Senate elections," he said, lamenting that there is no representation of the province in the parliamentary board of the party.

'Who is Sadiq Sanjrani?'

The PTI leader lashed out at Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani, questioning his relationship with the PTI. "Who is Sadiq Sanjrani to take [important decisions]? What is his worth," he asked angrily. "What is his relationship to the PTI? In Balochistan, Sanjrani's character is regarded with extreme dislike," the PTI leader said.

Sanjrani lamented that it had been several years since he held a meeting with PM Imran Khan, adding that he was never taken into confidence on anything of note.

"We are worthless when compared to Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan," he complained. "The Senate elections will have repercussions for the entire country. I cannot say what will happen [during the elections]," he said.



Divisions within PTI over Senate candidates

Signs of an internal rift within the Balochistan chapter of the PTI became apparent after the party decided to reverse its decision of awarding the Senate ticket to Abdul Qadir.



According to Dawn, Abdul Qadir is a "business tycoon affiliated with the construction industry".

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill, in a tweet, had said that the party had reversed its decision and now the Balochistan ticket had been allotted to Zahoor Agha.

"The kaptaan (skipper) always listens to his people," the prime minister's aide had said.

The decision to award Abdul Qadir the Senate ticket was met with heavy opposition by PTI members.

A press conference was held by the regional presidents of PTI Balochistan.

"The party has issued a ticket for the Senate to a man named Abdul Qadir, who has nothing to do with the party," regional president Nawab Khan had said.

He had said that giving a ticket to Abdul Qadir is a violation of the party manifesto.