Pakistani drivers in UAE declared 'best'

A representative image.

An insurance company in the UAE has declared Pakistani drivers as the "best" as data showed that they were involved in the lowest number of accidents, reported Khaleej Times.

Yallacompare’s insurance comparison platform showed that only 2.5% of Pakistani drivers made claims in 2020. The company had examined the data by customer nationality.



The Pakistani drivers had beaten drivers by a large margin.

The second placed country was Lebanon which made 3.2% insurance claims in the UAE. The third, fourth and fifth places were taken by Filipinos, Syrians, and Jordanians respectively.

“It’s interesting to discover that according to our user-declared data, Pakistani drivers were the best in the UAE in 2020, from the point of view of making insurance claims,” said Yallacompare’s CFO Jonathan Rawling.



The data also showed that insurance claims made by drivers in the UAE had significantly reduced in 2020.

But the report said that this maybe because of less number of people driving in 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown and work-from-home policy introduced by many workplaces.