Tue Feb 23, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 23, 2021

Tharparkar residents kill leopard after it injured eight people

Web Desk
A leopard was shot down by residents in Tharparkar after it attacked eight people,  Geo News reported Tuesday.

The wildcat came out from the border area in Saranghwari and Bhutaro villages of Islamkot tehsil in Tharparkar and attacked the villagers and injured eight people, the wildlife department said.

After the incident, the residents of the area chased the wildcat and shot him dead.

Residents said that the leopard had previously attacked and injured several people as well.

