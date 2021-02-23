Faisal Vawda declared eligible to contest Senate polls

Federal Minister Faisal Vawda addresses media. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court election tribunal on Tuesday allowed federal minister Faisal Vawda to contest in the Senate election, rejecting an appeal against the nomination papers of the PTI leader.

The appeal against the returning officer's decision to approve Vawda's nomination papers for the Senate elections was heard by the tribunal.

During the hearing, the tribunal rejected Qadir Khan Mandokhel's appeal and upheld the PTI leader's nomination for the March 3 polls.

The tribunal said the appellant can file a constitutional petition if he wishes to.

The media was barred from covering the hearing.

The ruling party has been under fire from its provincial chapter in Sindh for awarding Senate tickets to Faisal Vawda and wealthy construction contractor Saifullah Abro.

In the letter written to Governor Sindh, PTI office-bearers from three regions said they were “extremely disappointed with the entire process” of the selection of PTI's candidates for the Senate polls.

However, a review meeting of the PTI's Parliamentary Board, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, okayed the award of tickets.