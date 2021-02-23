Faisalabad: Police arrest man for pretending to be a judge

According to police details, a man named Iqbal called Garh police sub-inspector Akhtar Abbas. Photo: File

FAISALABAD: A man, who ordered policemen while posing as a judge to give his relatives illegitimate possession of some shops, was nabbed by police on Tuesday.



According to police details, a man named Iqbal called Garh police sub-inspector Akhtar Abbas.

Introducing himself as Additional Sessions Judge Shehryar, the man ordered the inspector to take possession of a few shops and hand them over to his relatives.

The SIM, used by the suspect, was in the name of a person named Iqbal. The police then arrested the man and interrogated him, who confessed to calling the policeman as a fake judge.

A case was registered against the suspect.

