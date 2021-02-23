close
Tue Feb 23, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 23, 2021

Faisalabad: Police arrest man for pretending to be a judge

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 23, 2021
According to police details, a man named Iqbal called Garh police sub-inspector Akhtar Abbas. Photo: File

FAISALABAD: A man, who ordered policemen while posing as a judge to give his relatives illegitimate possession of some shops, was nabbed by police on Tuesday.

According to police details, a man named Iqbal called Garh police sub-inspector Akhtar Abbas. 

Introducing himself as Additional Sessions Judge Shehryar, the man ordered the inspector to take possession of a few shops and hand them over to his relatives.

The SIM, used by the suspect, was in the name of a person named Iqbal. The police then arrested the man and interrogated him,  who confessed to calling the policeman as a fake judge. 

A case was registered against the suspect.

