Faisalabad: Police arrest man for pretending to be a judge

FAISALABAD: A man, who ordered policemen while posing as a judge to give his relatives illegitimate possession of some shops, was nabbed by police on Tuesday.
According to police details, a man named Iqbal called Garh police sub-inspector Akhtar Abbas.
Introducing himself as Additional Sessions Judge Shehryar, the man ordered the inspector to take possession of a few shops and hand them over to his relatives.
The SIM, used by the suspect, was in the name of a person named Iqbal. The police then arrested the man and interrogated him, who confessed to calling the policeman as a fake judge.
A case was registered against the suspect.