Prime Minister Imran Khan's file photo.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has left on a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

The premier, who was invited by his Sri Lankan counterpart, Mahinda Rajapaksa, is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Federal Cabinet and senior officials.

He is scheduled to hold meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during the visit to exchange views on key regional and international issues.

A number of MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.



The prime minister will also lead the delegation-level talks, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries, including trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, science, and technology besides defence and culture tourism.

He will also participate in a joint ‘Trade and Investment Conference’ aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries.