Islamabad's QAU sells off student admission forms, certificates as trash

ISLAMABAD: A university in the federal capital has reportedly sold off its students' admission forms, certificates, and other key documents as trash, Geo News reported.
The administration of Islamabad's Quaid-e-Azam University reportedly sold off the key documents as trash, leading to records of numerous fields of study being lost at the trash site.
Following news reports, the Islamabad university's administration stated that they would investigate as to whose negligence led to the important documents being sold off as trash.