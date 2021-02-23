Islamabad's QAU sells off student admission forms, certificates as trash

A view of the collection of documents that the administration of Islamabad's Quaid-e-Azam University reportedly sold off as trash. Geo News/via The News

Reports indicate that records of numerous fields of study at the Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad were also lost

Administration of Islamabad's Quaid-e-Azam University reportedly sells off students' admission forms and certificates in the trash

QAU Islamabad's administration following news reports say they will investigate as to whose negligence led to the incident

ISLAMABAD: A university in the federal capital has reportedly sold off its students' admission forms, certificates, and other key documents as trash, Geo News reported.

The administration of Islamabad's Quaid-e-Azam University reportedly sold off the key documents as trash, leading to records of numerous fields of study being lost at the trash site.

Following news reports, the Islamabad university's administration stated that they would investigate as to whose negligence led to the important documents being sold off as trash.