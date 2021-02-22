Dr Faisal Sultan gets first dose of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday announced that he had received the first dose of the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine.

Taking to Twitter, the government representative urged healthcare workers below the age of 60 to get themselves vaccinated as well.



The prime minister's aide added that he was "feeling fine" after the dose.

"I registered myself as a healthcare worker on http://Covid.gov.pk/vaccine and received a PIN & instructions. Got my 1st dose of vaccine (Sinopharm) today & feeling fine," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he outlined how healthcare workers over the age of 60 can get vaccinated next month.

"If you are a healthcare worker and over the age of 60, please send your CNIC to 1166 and you will be vaccinated using the AstraZeneca vaccine in early March, inshallah," he tweeted.

Pakistan to get 5.6mn coronavirus vaccines doses in March

Around 5.6 million COVID vaccine doses are expected to arrive in the country by the end of March 2021, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had said on Sunday.

Out of these, 2.8 million doses of Gavi/COVAX are expected to reach by the first week of March and 2.8 million doses by the second week of March.

The country has managed to vaccinate 72,882 Front Line Healthcare Workers (FLHCWs) under the national vaccination strategy so far which is being implemented simultaneously across the country.

As many as 17.1 million doses will reach Pakistan by the end of June 2021 which would help in successfully running the national vaccination drive, said the NCOC.

However, the registration of citizens over 60 years of age has also been started. Senior citizens can SMS their CNIC numbers in 1166 to get themselves registered for the vaccine.

Moreover, the registration of general healthcare workers has also started. They can register at www.covid.gov.pk/vaccine.