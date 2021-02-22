ICC shares 1992 photo of PM Imran Khan with other cricket captains





Twenty-nine years ago on this day, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was then the skipper of the national cricket team, began his campaign for Pakistan's world cup glory in 1992.

Much to the delight of Pakistan cricket fans in particular, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to post a picture of Imran Khan with other cricket captains.

PM Imran Khan can be seen sitting on a bench with the English captain to his right and the Sri Lankan batsman standing behind him.

Pakistan played their first match against the West Indies on February 23, 1992, with the West Indies beating Pakistan comprehensively by 10 wickets.

Pakistan won their next encounter against Zimbabwe by 53 runs. The green shirts played their next match against England, which ended without yielding any result just as England was in a strong position.

On March 4 and March 8, Pakistan lost to India and South Africa respectively. However, a resurgent side led by Imran Khan defeated Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in their next consecutive matches.

Pakistan then proceeded to beat New Zealand twice in the remaining matches to qualify for the final against England.

Pakistan beat England by 22 runs in the final to secure its only world cup victory. Since then, the green shirts have only once qualified for the final under the leadership of former left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram but never succeeded in clinching the trophy.