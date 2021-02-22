'Don't speculate further': DG ISPR dismisses reports of ISI chief being replaced

Inter-Services Intelligence Director-General (DG ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed. The News/Files

RAWALPINDI: The director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Babar Iftikhar, on Monday dismissed reports that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief was being replaced, saying "don't speculate further".



In a press conference here earlier today, a reporter while speaking to Maj Gen Iftikhar mentioned that numerous matters, including the "DG ISI's appointment, Gen Asif, and talk about Gen Faiz", were being discussed on social media.

"Is there any expected move in the near future? Or are these reports not based on truth," the reporter asked.

The Pakistan Army spokesperson underscored that there should be no speculation about these things. "An officer completes their term after being appointed at a senior level in the Army," he said.



"These are baseless speculations and I request you not to think about these things nor should there be any speculation about these things," he added. "Appointments in the Army, as an institution, and especially on a senior level are not this short-lived and everyone completes their tenure.

"Normally, appointments in the Army as head of an institution are for two years. There's no truth in these reports whatsoever and I would like to request not to speculate further on this thing. Thank you," Maj Gen Iftikhar underlined.