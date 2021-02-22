Karachi's temperature likely to remain low in next few days, says PMD

Quaid-e-Azam's tomb in Karachi. Photo: File

KARACHI: Due to the influence of a western system in the northern part of the country, the temperature in the metropolis is likely to remain low, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Monday.

The maximum temperature may remain below 30°C, according to the PMD spokesperson.

In addition, the days might be less warm than usual.

The weather department also notified that the minimum temperature in the port city was recorded at 15.5 °C today, whereas, 34% humidity was recorded in the air and light winds were blowing from the northeast.



Due to fog, the visibility is up to 4km near the airport in Karachi, the Met office added.