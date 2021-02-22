PM Imran Khan to visit Peshawar today following defeat in PK-63 by-polls

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives to address the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, on September 27, 2019. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar today to hold consultations on party affairs

The ruling PTI witnessed a shocking defeat in the last week’s by-polls where a PML-N candidate won the election

According to sources, the prime minister will hold meetings with the provincial cabinet and members of the assembly.

ISLAMABAD: After the shocking loss in the Nowshera by-elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar today to hold consultations on party affairs.



The ruling PTI suffered a setback in the last week’s by-polls where a PML-N candidate won the election.

According to sources quoted by Geo News, the prime minister will hold meetings with the provincial cabinet and members of the assembly.

He will be briefed about the reasons for the PTI's defeat in the PK-63 by-poll. The success of the candidates in the Senate elections will also be discussed in the meetings.

The premier will also be apprised on the affairs of the provincial government.

Khattak alleged ECP of facilitated PML-N’s victory

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak has alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has helped the PML-N to steal the public mandate.

While addressing as chief guest at the final match of a cricket tournament at Pahari Katikhel here in Nowshera, the senior government official claimed that the PTI candidate had won the by-election.

Khattak said that the ECP had helped the PML-N to steal the public mandate, claiming that he has all the “proofs”.