Electronic voting technology to be transferred to Election Commission: federal minister

Electronic voting technology will soon be transferred to the Election Commission of Pakistan by the Ministry of Science and Technology.



This was said by Federal Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry while sharing details of the recently developed electronic voting technology at a press conference in Daska.

The federal minister is confident it will help ensure transparency in the electoral process.



Chaudhry said the government has also presented an election reform bill to adopt an electronic voting system in elections.

The technology has been developed with the support of National Institute of Electronics, National University of Science and Technology and COMSATS.

In November last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that his government will introduce an electronic voting system in the country to ensure free and fair elections.

Addressing the nation on electoral reforms, the prime minister had said the government wants to introduce a system for overseas Pakistanis to cast their votes and become part of the democratic decision.