Chinese association calls for further enhancing contact with Pakistanis

BEIJING: In hopes of further expanding the existing people-to-people contacts between China and Pakistan, a Chinese entrepreneurs' association has called for further enhancing contacts and exchanges between women, youth, sports, cultural figures and bodies.

Zhang Na, Vice President of the Youth Committee of Entrepreneurs Association, said that the two countries enjoy a unique friendship and all weather strategic cooperative partnership.

She, however, said that these bonds could further be expanded in the areas of education, people to people contacts and exchanges particularly between the women and youth.

Zhang, who has long been eager to contribute in bringing China closer to the rest of the world, is determined to play to her strengths to further enhance people to people contacts and cultural bonds between the two brotherly countries.



On the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan, Zhang said she intends to invite Pakistani women and youth so that they have an understanding for China.

In March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was initially brought under control in China, Zhang Na diverted her focus on preventing and controlling the pandemic abroad.

She and a few like-minded friends raised money from various sides and actively contributed China’s strength in the fight against the epidemic in various countries.

So far, they have donated supplies to ten countries, including Pakistan, Myanmar, Bahrain, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Albania.

For Pakistan, Zhang Na says she wants to play her role in bringing the people of two countries closer, adding: “Our two countries are supporting each other and stand shoulder to shoulder through thick and thin during last seven decades.”