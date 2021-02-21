A look at the life of MQM leader Mohammad Anwar

Late MQM leader Mohammad Anwar. Photo: Twitter.

LONDON: Mohammad Anwar, a renowned leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), left this world on Friday after battling with cancer for a long time.



Anwar was suffering from stage-4 cancer and was admitted to the Royal Free Hospital in West London where he spent the last four days of his life.

According to Anwar's family, the man was not only a principled politician but was a loving husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law.

"He was always full of love, affection and was a pillar of strength for our entire family," a statement issued by his family said.

During his tenure with the MQM, he served as the head of the party's diplomatic wing and international relations and had also been a member of the party's Coordination Committee.

According to his son-in-law, Imbisat Mallick, Muhammad Anwar passed away after reciting the Kalima.

Famously known as Anwar Bhai, he was born on 1st May 1950 in Dhaka, East Pakistan. He studied commerce at the University of Dhaka before moving to London in the early 1970s to embark on a career as an accountant.

He worked as an accountant and eventually opened up his own accountancy practice, operating it for many years before switching his complete focus in 1991 to further the political objectives of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) - a grassroots Pakistani political party then dedicated to representing the Mohajir nation, i.e. the Urdu-speaking community.

Muhammad Anwar was the pillar of support for Altaf Hussain when the firebrand leader left Karachi for the last time in December 1991, escaping the on-going operation.

Altaf Hussain had reached London without any local support base. It was Anwar Bhai who provided his accountancy office and its facilities – including the fax machine and printer that would be used to generate famous press releases – for the MQM leader.

Muhammad Anwar, at that time, was not only an advisor to the MQM leader but also acted as his bodyguard and spokesman. When Altaf Hussain started making unscripted speeches live on TV, Anwar would advise Altaf not to do so. He was known for his outspoken views and differed with the MQM leader and colleagues and earned ire in the process.

When the MQM entered into a coalition with Pervez Musharraf, Muhammad Anwar was given a senior role in the party to negotiate and to run affairs of the party but within a few years, the MQM leaders would now and then remove him from the Central Coordination Committee and ask him to take rest for long durations. This love-hate relationship continued for many years – as with many other MQM leaders.

For several years, Muhammad Anwar represented the MQM at the United Nations Human Rights Council and spoke passionately against the disappearances and alleged killings of the MQM workers. Due to Mohammad Anwar, the name 'Mohajir' was recognised by the United Nations.

Muhammad Anwar with his family.

He worked at the very top level of the party until 2016 when he left the party due to political differences.

In April 2015, the veteran leader was apprehended by the Metropolitan Police in the money-laundering case but the case was dropped and he was never charged. An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan indicted him in Doctor Imran Farooq murder case and accused him of being involved in the murder but the Scotland Yard said that there was no evidence of Anwar’s involvement in the murder.

Last year, Muhammad Anwar’s exclusive interview with Geo News made headlines when he said that the Indian intelligence agency RAW had funded the MQM for some years. Anwar said that he personally met Indian diplomats and would give money to the MQM leadership. He went on to say that the entire MQM leadership – including the current MQM leaders in Pakistan who are part of the coalition government – were involved in the scheme. Muhammad Anwar was upset that only he was being blamed for many things while those who were fully involved in the MQM affairs – including violence – claimed moral high ground.

Muhammad Anwar’s father name was Muhammad Mughni Ansari. General Ayub Khan had given him Tamgha-e-Khidmat for his services to Pakistan on 14 August 1967. He always stated that his family has served Pakistan like no other and allegations against him and his family were hurtful and wrong. Anwar always said he was a patriot who wanted to see a democratic and progressive Pakistan in line with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, the founder of Pakistan.

Only a few weeks before his death, Anwar told Geo News that he was in the process of writing a memoir on his life and politics of the MQM and had done a lot of work. Fate, however, didn’t allow him to do so what would have probably made one of the most interesting chapters of Pakistani politics, the spy dramas, violence, peace and debacles.

Anwar leaves behind his wife Asma Anwar, two daughters Anam Anwar, Saher Mallick, and a son Muhammad Emaan Anwar Ansari.