Mazari meets missing persons' families, assures them PM Imran Khan will meet them

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari meets the families of missing person protesting in Islamabad. — Twitter

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has met the protesting families of missing persons in Islamabad and has given them Prime Minister Imran Khan's message.

The minister, during her meeting with the families on Saturday, assured them that the government would resolve their problems and that Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet them once the protest ends.



The human rights minister said that the prime minister had requested the names of the people that were missing.

"The families should trust the prime minister," Mazari said.





