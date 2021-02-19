Pawrihorihai-famed vlogger Dananeer Mobeen excited to visit Karachi after 10 years

Vlogger Dananeer Mobeen. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Dananeer

Vlogger Dananeer Mobeen, whose #Pawrihorahihai video has taken social media by storm, recently talked about her visit to the city of lights after 10 years, saying that she is in love with the vibe and energy of Karachi.



"Came to Karachi after almost 10 years and I’m in love! Karachi is so vibrant. Buzzing with energy and passion. People hustling left and right. Love love love it!" the influencer shared her excitement on Twitter.



Last week, the new internet sensation's video had gone viral and had been re-shared thousands of times across all social media platforms.

"Yeh hamari car hai aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hai" [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party], she could be seen saying in the video on her way back from Pakistan's Northern areas.

The viral video has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai trending on Twitter for a few days with many celebrities beyond borders sharing their versions of the meme.



