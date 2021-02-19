Pervaiz Rashid challenges ECP's decision to reject his nomination papers for Senate polls

Senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid. Photo: File

LAHORE: PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid on Friday challenged the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reject his nomination papers for the Senate elections which are scheduled to take place next month.

Rashid has filed an appeal at the Election Tribunal of the Lahore High Court and a hearing related to the matter will take place on Saturday, February 20.



As reported by Geo.tv, in his appeal submitted to the Election Tribunal of the Lahore High Court, Rashid said that his nomination papers were "unlawfully rejected" by the returning officer.

He said that he was "ready to deposit Rs9.5 million to the administration of the Punjab House as required by the ECP for the purpose but he did not receive the related bank details."

ECP rejects Rashid's nomination papers

A day ago, Rashid's nomination papers had been rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on allegations that he had defaulted on payments that were to be made to the Punjab House.

The Punjab government had released a list of people in 2018 who had not cleared their bills for staying and taking meals at the Punjab House. Rashid was among those who were named in the list.

PTI MPA Zainab Omar had filed an objection against Rashid through her lawyer Rana Mudassar to the returning officer/provincial election commissioner in Lahore.

"Imran Khan can't tolerate criticism," Rashid had said, reacting to the development as he spoke to media. "I criticise [the government] hence efforts are being made to keep me out of the parliament."

Rashid had accused the government of preparing a fake 'demand' against him. "To dispose of this fake demand, I am ready to make the payment," the senior PML-N leader had said.

"You can close the doors on me, but you can't stop my voice," he had said, addressing the government. "I will appeal against the decision to reject my nomination papers."

Rashid had alleged that fake cases against PML-N leaders were being made, accusing the government of keeping political opponents "away from the field".

"I did not keep silent then and I will not be silent now," he had said. "People such as me are like a thorn in their [government's] side," he added.







