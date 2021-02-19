COAS Gen Bajwa meets Russian envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov at GHQ

Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kubulov (L) talking to Pakistan's Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ in Rawalpindi on February 19, 2021. Photo: ISPR.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday called on the Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kubulov at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the military's media wing said in a statement.

Per the press release issued in this regard, the two leaders discussed several issues during the meeting, including bilateral relations and regional peace and security, especially in the context of the Afghan Peace Process.

The COAS said that peace in both countries is in the greater interest of the region.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistan for the Afghan Peace Process and expressed that Pakistan-Russia relations will continue to prosper manifolds.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations.