MQM leader Mohammad Anwar loses life to cancer in London

Mohammad Anwer. Photo: Twitter

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senior leader Mohammad Anwar lost his life to cancer in London on Friday morning, his family said in a statement.

"Our beloved dad, Mohammad Anwar, passed away peacefully early this morning at 3:45am," said the statement.

The family said that Anwar was diagnosed with cancer four months ago and was under treatment at London's Royal Free Hospital. They added that Anwar had passed away at the hospital with his family by his side.

"He was the most loving husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law. He was always full of love, affection and was a pillar of strength for our entire family," said the statement.

Anwar leaves behind a wife and three daughters.