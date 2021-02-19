Punjab schools to hold exams from May 18-31

Schoolchildren attending a class in this file photo.

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday released the examination schedule for schools across the province, according to which exams will be held from May 18-31.

As per the schedule, the exams will be held from May 18 to 31 for students of grades I-VIII, said a notification by the PEC.

The commission announced that it will issue a booklet containing questions which will feature in students' examinations.



According to the PEC, 50% weightage in the exams will be for homework and 50% weightage will be for MCQ-based papers.

Oral exams will be taken for students for grades I & II (English, Maths, General Knowledge and Urdu), said the PEC.

Students of Grade III to VIII will give written examinations of all core subjects (English, Maths, Science, Urdu, Computer Science, History & Geography and Islamiyat/Ethics).

According to the PEC, assessment of the remaining or optional subjects will be prepared and conducted by the school itself. The PEC clarified that each MCQ paper will be of 25 items, having 2 marks for each item with a duration of 60 minutes (in multiple sessions daily if needed) as per SoPs of Covid-19 issued by Govt. of the Punjab.

Result cards will be issued by schools before June 10, stated the PEC.