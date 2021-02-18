Four Punjab candidates elected unopposed for Senate's technocratic, women's seats

Four candidates have been elected unopposed for the technocratic and women's Senate seats in Senate polls, Geo News reported Thursday.



PTI's Ali Zafar and PML-N's Azam Nazir Tarar won the technocrats' seat. Meanwhile, PTI's candidate Ataullah Khan withdrew his nomination papers for the technocrats' seat, Punjab Election Commissioner said.



PTI's Dr Zarqa and PML-N's Sadia Abbasi were also elected unopposed from Punjab for the women's seats.

The province's election commissioner said that Abbasi was the covering candidate and was declared successful after Saira Tarar did not appear for her paper's scrutiny.

